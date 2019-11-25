Person County woman turns 100 years old

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'd like to send happy birthday wishes to a long-time Person County resident who just celebrated her 100th birthday.Georgia Mae Bass Smith, affectionately called Aunt Noot, turned 100 years old on Nov. 24, 2019.After 100 years on this Earth, Aunt Noot still relies on and takes time to spread her faith. Her family said she is always telling everyone to love one another and serve the Lord.The Bass/Smith family said they are supremely blessed to have Aunt Noot and be covered daily by her love.