Family & Parenting

Person County woman turns 100 years old

Georgia Mae Bass Smith (Family)

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'd like to send happy birthday wishes to a long-time Person County resident who just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Georgia Mae Bass Smith, affectionately called Aunt Noot, turned 100 years old on Nov. 24, 2019.

After 100 years on this Earth, Aunt Noot still relies on and takes time to spread her faith. Her family said she is always telling everyone to love one another and serve the Lord.

The Bass/Smith family said they are supremely blessed to have Aunt Noot and be covered daily by her love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingperson countybirthday100 years
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in shooting outside UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham
2 men shot, 1 dies while sitting in vehicle in Durham
Popular BBQ restaurant closed due to Salmonella outbreak
Fayetteville police officer shot at, woman in custody
The 411: Taylor Swift dominates the AMAs
Highway Patrol launches 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
Show More
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Crews extinguish fire at Raleigh hotel
Christmas tree lighting in downtown Pittsboro goes without controversy
Coast Guard searching for missing sailor near Kill Devil Hills
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News