Watch The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education this Thursday only on ABC11

This Thursday, June 23, we're giving you a deeper dive as schools prepare to reopen.ABC11 will present a 30-minute special, "The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education," Thursday, July 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with continued coverage livestreamed in a one-hour town hall live at ABC11.com from 6 to 7 p.m.The 30-minute special takes an in-depth look at racial inequity in education; digital divide, which addresses the hardship in digital learning; food insecurities among economically disadvantaged students; and racial disparities surmounting in Latino communities. Historically, these issues have existed in communities of color, however, the special will examine how the pandemic has exacerbated these difficulties.Immediately following the special, ABC11 anchor Joel Brown will host a livestreamed, virtual town hall on ABC11.com at 6 p.m. The town hall will feature local experts, who will continue the conversation on inequity in education, and the financial and mental health impact on families in communities of color., psychiatrist, joins the panel to discuss the impact on children's mental health.is the director at Education Justice Alliance.is a third-grade teacher at Durham Public Schools and is the current VP of Durham Association of Educators.is a diversity and inclusion expert speaker and author of "Millennials Revealed."The one-hour virtual town hall will take place on Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. EDT, and exclusively stream live on ABC11's website, app, and ABC11's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.