Society

Watch The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education this Thursday only on ABC11

This Thursday, June 23, we're giving you a deeper dive as schools prepare to reopen.

ABC11 is going behind the scenes of the struggle for some students at risk of falling behind this school year.

We're talking about the digital divide, food insecurities, language barriers and zeroing in on possible solutions.

Watch 'The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education' this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. followed by a townhall at 6 p.m. on ABC11.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NCDHHS pushes for new tests, more lab capacity
WCPSS opts to begin school year online
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
Sheriff: Suspect in death of Apex teen 'armed and dangerous'
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
'Kind of surreal:' Briggs Hardware closing after 155 years in Raleigh
How to save your heat-stressed lawn this summer
Show More
2 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale
Cumberland County Schools starting year online-only
Feeling Like 105° to 110° Tomorrow
Durham 12-year-old dies from shooting days later
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
More TOP STORIES News