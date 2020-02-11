Society

Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

There are new developments in the search for two missing Idaho siblings.

New pictures were released of the missing children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband in Hawaii.

The wedding photos were taken a month after her children, J.J. and Tylee were last seen.

They show a seemingly happy couple in early November.

Meanwhile, a friend of Tylee's says she texted the teen's phone in October, a month after she vanished, and received a message back saying, "Hi. Miss you guys too... luv ya."

It's been nearly two weeks since Lori Vallow Daybell missed a court-ordered deadline to physically produce her children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahomissing girlmissing boymissing childrensiblings
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tuberculosis cases confirmed at 2 NC schools
Dad moves into student's dorm, preys on roommates: FBI
NC under risk for severe weather, strong winds
Some NC DMV offices having service interruptions
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
Skunk with rabies shot dead in Orange County
New Virginia bill would allow single people to have sex
Show More
Wake County offering Valentine's Day pet adoption special
Search for missing man with Alzeimer's enters 8th week
Unclaimed bodies left at NC morgues, taxpayers foot the bill
Hit-and-run crash knocks down utility pole in Raleigh
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
More TOP STORIES News