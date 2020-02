Lee County woman fed up with constant USPS mix-ups, delivers neighbors' mail herself

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents who live in Sanford's Winding Creek expect to receive mail daily like everyone else. But recently, it's arrived either late or to the wrong address.Mary Lutz has been a resident in the community for two years. She is retired and stays home most days, but seemingly, she's picked up another gig as mail carrier."About a week ago, I got a full container of mail. Only one piece was mine. The rest belonged to the neighbors. Everything from W-2 forms, insurance checks and other things that are highly sensitive in nature," said Lutz. "The lady that was the previous mail-carrier would always come to my porch. They don't do that. Now they take it to the post office and say we're not home."Lutz told ABC11 the mail often arrives late. Another resident told ABC11 packages are destroyed after their delivered in the rain.Full USPS statement: www.usps.com/help or