Fayetteville PD Chief will take polar plunge if department meets Special Olympics fundraising goal

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department is working to raise money for North Carolina Special Olympics.The department set a goal of $1,000. If they raise that amount by Friday, Police Chief Gina Hawkins will take a polar plunge at the College Lakes Recreation Center pool.Every year, Special Olympics helps 40,000 people in North Carolina with intellectual disabilities. However, the organization estimates there are about 200,000 people in the state who live with those disabilities.The funds and awareness from this fundraiser will help the organization reach more people, offering them a chance to "get in the game and reveal their inner champion."