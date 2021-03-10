Society

Fayetteville PD Chief will take polar plunge if department meets Special Olympics fundraising goal

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department is working to raise money for North Carolina Special Olympics.

The department set a goal of $1,000. If they raise that amount by Friday, Police Chief Gina Hawkins will take a polar plunge at the College Lakes Recreation Center pool.

You can donate to the cause at this site.

Every year, Special Olympics helps 40,000 people in North Carolina with intellectual disabilities. However, the organization estimates there are about 200,000 people in the state who live with those disabilities.

The funds and awareness from this fundraiser will help the organization reach more people, offering them a chance to "get in the game and reveal their inner champion."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillespecial olympicsfayetteville police departmentfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: FEMA-backed mass vaccine site opens in NC
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
VIDEO: CA Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Adopted woman reunites biological parents after 50 years
Groundbreaking for new Durham school happens Wednesday
Wake County 4th-, 5th-grade students to return to classrooms Monday
Man found shot to death behind Raleigh house, police say
Show More
Raleigh leaders creating 'injustice' in housing market: Wake coalition
Fayetteville park to be renamed in honor of city's first female mayor
How the lives of 3 women have been upended by the pandemic
Which teenagers are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Halifax County man wins $1 million lottery prize -- again
More TOP STORIES News