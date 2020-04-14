Leesville Road High School student earns highest ACT score possible

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Leesville Road High School junior won't need to retake the ACT. That's because he already earned the highest composite score possible.Spencer Leach scored a 36.Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT got a 36.The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.