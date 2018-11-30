11-year-old violinist, cancer survivor plays national anthem for Hurricanes

Tyler is in the house! Getting ready for his performanxe tonight. His story is coming up in 10 minutes on #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/pmuOD0sS1k — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 30, 2018

Tomorrow night Tyler, who beat #Leukemia, will play the National Anthem at the @NHLCanes game as a part of their #HockeyFightsCancer night..... Tonight he was playing some Thursday night tunes with brother Adam as his backup dancer. Catch the story tomorrow on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/gPSwITAMQ9 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 30, 2018

Tyler Butler-Figueroa didn't have to pull any strings to perform the national anthem at the Carolina Hurricanes game Friday night.The 11-year-old solo violinist is performing at PNC Arena as a part of the Hockey Fights Cancer night."It is very exciting and I'm not really nervous," Tyler said. "I just block out everyone else, and I just think of the song."Butler-Figueroa was diagnosed with leukemia at age 4. He went through three years of chemotherapy and is almost four years in remission.The cancer survivor didn't get to play sports like most kids growing up so he turned to the violin to express himself."I think music changed my life," he said, "because I was going through a lot of changes. My hair was coming out. I was able to release myself and express how I was feeling by music."He has big plans for himself as a violinist. Next month he will try out for "America's Got Talent" in hopes of furthering his career.In the meantime, Tyler still visits his oncologist every six months and while there, he actually plays in the waiting room as therapy for other patients and their families.