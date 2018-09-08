SPORTS

ABC11 Game of the Week: Cleveland hands Cardinal Gibbons first loss

Cleveland handed Cardinal Gibbons its first defeat of the season.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Week four of high school football is here and the ABC11 Game of the Week is Cleveland High School at Cardinal Gibbons.

The contest lived up to the hype, with Cleveland taking a hard-fought 44-35 win Friday night.

It's the first loss for Cardinal Gibbons.

"Last year, they did us dirty," said Cleveland wide receiver Joi Williams. "So I had to come out here and do what I had to do."

Rams quarterback Darius Ocean said the team practiced hard all week.

"We had really good competitions all week, and that's what really helped us out a lot," Ocean said.

