ABC11 Game of the Week: Cleveland hands Cardinal Gibbons first loss

Cleveland hands Cardinal Gibbons its first loss of the season with a 44-35 win tonight. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018

We said this was going to be a battle of two high scoring offenses.... Nick Frey hits Ethan Herb for a 41-yard TD.... 41-35 Cleveland leads. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018

An incredible snag by Dominic Carlucci brings the Crusaders within one touchdown.. Cleveland up 34-28 with 8:45 to play. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018

This one isn’t over yet... Nick Frey hits Jacob Gill for a 35-yard score... 34-21 Cleveland leading. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018

Join Williams with a 20-yard TD for the Rams... Cleveland up 24-14 over Cardinal Gibbons #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018

Cameron Noble with a 41-yard touchdown... he forces his way into the endzone... Cleveland still leading 17-13 #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018

We have our first points of the night. Cleveland takes a 3-0 lead over Cardinal Gibbons. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/yddWcmQYlx — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 7, 2018

No score at the end of the first quarter. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/6SdbmZEYHQ — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 7, 2018

Week four of high school football is here and the ABC11 Game of the Week is Cleveland High School at Cardinal Gibbons.The contest lived up to the hype, with Cleveland taking a hard-fought 44-35 win Friday night.It's the first loss for Cardinal Gibbons."Last year, they did us dirty," said Cleveland wide receiver Joi Williams. "So I had to come out here and do what I had to do."Rams quarterback Darius Ocean said the team practiced hard all week."We had really good competitions all week, and that's what really helped us out a lot," Ocean said.