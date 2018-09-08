ABC11 Game of the Week: Cleveland hands Cardinal Gibbons first loss

The contest lived up to the hype, with Cleveland taking a hard-fought 44-35 win Friday night.
It's the first loss for Cardinal Gibbons.
"Last year, they did us dirty," said Cleveland wide receiver Joi Williams. "So I had to come out here and do what I had to do."
Rams quarterback Darius Ocean said the team practiced hard all week.
"We had really good competitions all week, and that's what really helped us out a lot," Ocean said.
Cleveland hands Cardinal Gibbons its first loss of the season with a 44-35 win tonight. #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018
We said this was going to be a battle of two high scoring offenses.... Nick Frey hits Ethan Herb for a 41-yard TD.... 41-35 Cleveland leads. #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018
An incredible snag by Dominic Carlucci brings the Crusaders within one touchdown.. Cleveland up 34-28 with 8:45 to play. #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018
This one isn’t over yet... Nick Frey hits Jacob Gill for a 35-yard score... 34-21 Cleveland leading. #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018
Join Williams with a 20-yard TD for the Rams... Cleveland up 24-14 over Cardinal Gibbons #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018
Cameron Noble with a 41-yard touchdown... he forces his way into the endzone... Cleveland still leading 17-13 #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 8, 2018
We have our first points of the night. Cleveland takes a 3-0 lead over Cardinal Gibbons. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/yddWcmQYlx— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 7, 2018
No score at the end of the first quarter. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/6SdbmZEYHQ— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 7, 2018
It’s go time. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/NtbBMweLA1— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 7, 2018
It’s a beautiful night for our #ABC11GOTW @cghsnc pic.twitter.com/1hbnXTousC— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 7, 2018