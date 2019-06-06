Sports

Age is nothing but a number for 95-year-old Fuquay-Varina man

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Age is nothing but a number when it comes to the tennis courts at Action Park in Fuquay-Varina.

Ninety-five-year-old George Smith is still serving up aces on the court with his friends Monday through Friday for two hours each morning.

For Smith, a humble man, tennis may be all that's on his mind when he takes the court, but to his friends, he's much more than a tennis player.

The 95-year-old inspires the whole group to stay active and keep playing no matter your age.
