Archery championships comes to Raleigh

Casey Kaufhold has her eye on the Olympics. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
For the first time, Raleigh is hosting the Junior Olympic Archery Development National Target Championships.

More than 800 athletes are competing in the event, ranging in age from 8-20.


Among those competing this weekend is Casey Kaufhold, 14. Kaufhold shot the highest score of any female shooting in US history, at any age, at the US National Indoor Championships.

Some members of USA archery were on site watching the Juniors practice, including Andre Shelby. Shelby is a 2016 U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist.

The competition begins on Thursday.

A quick guide to archery.

