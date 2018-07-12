Archery championships comes to Raleigh

I definitely could use some more practice 😂😂😂 don’t miss this story tonight on #ABC11. @raleighncsports @USAArchery pic.twitter.com/KWlmuYWN0v — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) July 11, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3747790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A quick guide to archery.

For the first time, Raleigh is hosting the Junior Olympic Archery Development National Target Championships.More than 800 athletes are competing in the event, ranging in age from 8-20.Among those competing this weekend is Casey Kaufhold, 14. Kaufhold shot the highest score of any female shooting in US history, at any age, at the US National Indoor Championships.Some members of USA archery were on site watching the Juniors practice, including Andre Shelby. Shelby is a 2016 U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist.The competition begins on Thursday.