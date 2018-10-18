SPORTS

Are great shooters born or made? The Tar Heels' two best weigh in

UNC basketball's big shooters talk talent

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Roy Williams said at UNC's basketball media day last week that Cam Johnson and Kenny Williams have been clearly the two best shooters on the team in preseason practice.

There are other sweet strokes on the team too, of course. Luke Maye can fill it from outside and we'll likely see a good amount of 3-point production from the likes of Coby White too, for starters.

Williams also made note of the fact that he's still waiting for one of his young big men to step forward and become the alpha male in the post as it were.

It's likely that Sterling Manley, Garrison Brooks, and Brandon Huffman are not yet ready to carry a huge offensive load inside as Roy would like them to do so that puts extra onus on the perimeter game being up to snuff.

On that subject -- I asked both Cam and Kenny whether great shooters are born or made, and which group they belong to.

Watch the video above for their answers.
