SPORTS

Bears fire head coach John Fox

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Bears have parted ways with head coach John Fox after three seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter and ABC7's Dionne Miller report.

The Bears finished 5-11 after a loss Sunday to the Vikings. The Bears finished last in the NFC North each of the last three seasons under Fox, with a record of 14-34.

The Bears hired John Fox in 2015 to replace Marc Trestman. Fox previously served as head coach of the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Bearssoldier fieldChicago
SPORTS
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News