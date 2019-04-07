Sports

Carolina Hurricanes prep for first round of playoffs against Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes prep for first round of playoffs

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes capped off the regular season with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Hurricanes had 22 road wins this season, which marks a franchise record.

The Canes also finished with 99 points, the second most in franchise history.

Carolina will face the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Washington Capitals, in the first round of the playoffs, starting Thursday night.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said making it to the playoffs is the first step, but it's not the last.

Here's the schedule breakdown:

Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Capitals
Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Capitals
Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Hurricanes
Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Hurricanes
*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals (IF NEEDED)
*Monday, April 22, TBD: Capitals @ Hurricanes (IF NEEDED)
*Wednesday, April 24, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals (IF NEEDED)

Hurricanes-Capitals first round playoff schedule released



The Canes said they aren't satisfied by just being in the playoffs. They want to keep winning.

These will be the first playoff hockey games Raleigh has seen since 2009.
