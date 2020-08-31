Carolina Panthers will not allow fans in stadium for start of NFL season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers will not have any fans in Bank of America stadium when the NFL season starts in 2020.
The Panthers made the announcement Monday afternoon, penning a letter online with a regretful tone.
"Despite our best efforts, we are deeply disappointed to share that you will not be with us at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 13 when we open the season against Las Vegas," the letter began.
The organization said it has been working since March to come up with alternatives and procedures that would have allowed fans to attend the games.
"Based on the guidelines outlined in Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening plan, and our health and safety plan, we are confident that we can safely host a limited number of fans," the letter reads.
The Panthers never say in their update who or what is not allowing them to seat any fans at the games.
The organization just ends by saying it "will continue to seek alternatives regarding the return of fans for the 2020 season."
Fans will also not be allowed in the stadiums for the start of football season at UNC-Chapel Hill or Duke University.
