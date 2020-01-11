Clemson clutches first-ever Chapel Hill win against Tar Heels in overtime game, 79-76

What it looks like to end 94 years of futility pic.twitter.com/u6ktCLZe4d — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) January 11, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After a game that had watchers on the edge of their seats, Clemson clutched out a 79-76 game against the Tar Heels, continuing their streak against UNC at their home court in Chapel Hill.History would have been made either way this game would have gone. If UNC won, Roy Williams would have finally surpassed Dean Smith. For the first time in 60 games, the Tigers leave the Chapel Hill as victors.The game went into a nailbiting overtime 70-70.This is the third loss in a row for North Carolina since 2010.The UNC freshman guard, Jeremiah Francis, didn't have the chance to make it to the game after suffering from a sore left knee.