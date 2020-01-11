Sports

Clemson clutches first-ever Chapel Hill win against Tar Heels in overtime game, 79-76

What's wrong with the Tar Heels? Roy Williams is scratching his head.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After a game that had watchers on the edge of their seats, Clemson clutched out a 79-76 game against the Tar Heels, continuing their streak against UNC at their home court in Chapel Hill.

History would have been made either way this game would have gone. If UNC won, Roy Williams would have finally surpassed Dean Smith. For the first time in 60 games, the Tigers leave the Chapel Hill as victors.

The game went into a nailbiting overtime 70-70.

This is the third loss in a row for North Carolina since 2010.



The UNC freshman guard, Jeremiah Francis, didn't have the chance to make it to the game after suffering from a sore left knee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillcollege basketballuncunc tar heelsunc basketball
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC State grad among those killed when Ukrainian plane shot down
Man arrested in connection to string of robberies in Wake Co.
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
1 injured in Roxboro St shooting
Raleigh rape survivor speaks out after filing suit against Tinder, Snapchat
Robbery suspects ram truck into convenience store door
Show More
Burglary suspect trapped under tires calls 911
Stolen gold pendant returned to owner
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer makes campaign stops in Triangle
Fayetteville restaurant holds fundraiser for detective in need of kidney
More TOP STORIES News