Duke Blue Devils

Coach Krzyzewski quarantining following COVID-19 exposure; Duke at Florida State game postponed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ACC announced overnight the Duke at Florida State men's basketball game slated for Saturday has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing in the Florida State program.

Duke announced Friday night that men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski would miss Saturday night's game at Florida State to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the university, Krzyzewski was exposed to a person, not in the Duke travel party, who tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, Krzyzewski has not tested positive for the virus.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer was set to serve as acting head coach before the postponement.


In December, Krzyzewski was outspoken about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surged in the state.

EMBED More News Videos

Five-time championship-winning coach Mike Krzyzewski said that the idea for everyone to start on November 25 wasn't well-planned. The goal, according to Krzyzewski, was to get in as many games as possible.



"I know the NCAA is worried about the endgame," he said. "They're not as worried about the game we're playing right now."

Duke women's basketball coach also echoed the men's basketball coach's statement saying, "I don't think we should be playing right now, that's my opinion on it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamdurham countycollege basketballduke universityduke blue devilsbasketball
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Duke parent: Players have 'done everything' to avoid COVID-19
Duke women end basketball season amid COVID-19 pandemic
UNC, NC State football showcase strong hauls on signing day
While NC State basketball resumes, another Triangle team hits pause
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC Health acquires COVID-19 vaccines meant for Orange Co. Health Dept.
Wake 2.0: Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic
Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'
COVID-19 LATEST: 14 million travel in US despite CDC warnings
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
Raleigh's live performances face uncertain plans in 2021
US inches closer to 350K COVID-19 deaths, model projects 115K more in 4 weeks
Show More
Babies born in North Carolina on New Year's Day
Samaritan's Purse builds emergency field hospital to aid in COVID-19 surge
Analysts expect a big rebound in air travel in 2021
Cumberland County Animal Services rolling out new mobile adoption van
Minneapolis police release officer video from fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News