Duke clutches out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels in Battle of the Blues, 98-96

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild renewal of the rivalry Saturday night.This is the 100th season of the matchup pitting the two shades of blue against one another. Duke and UNC went toe-to-toe up to the endgame buzzer.Moore's follow of Tre Jones' missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one, a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime, hitting a contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw.Jones finished with 28 points to lead the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed most of the night and led for only 1:47 of game action.Cole Anthony scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9), who appeared unexpectedly in control of this one much of the way -- only to be undone by missed free throws and an inability to come up with one or two more clutch plays to close this one out.The difference came from Carolina's bench which scored 11 points in the first half. Duke's bench didn't produce a point in the opening half.A disputed no-call in the final seconds of overtime gave Duke the ball and its chance to win it.