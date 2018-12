EMBED >More News Videos Duke teammates expound on quarterback Daniel Jones' future.

Daniel Jones has yet to confirm whether or not he will declare for the 2019 NFL Draft or not.The quarterback threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns in the Blue Devils Independence Bowl, which won over Temple.The redshirt junior is projected as a possible first-round pick.His teammates reflected on what it has been like to play for Jones and the relationships they've built both on and off the field.