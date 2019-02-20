SPORTS

Duke, UNC ready for 149th straight game where at least 1 team is ranked

Duke students talk about staying in Krzyzewskiville for five weeks in preparation for the UNC game.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The top ranked Duke Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will clash in for the first time this season in Durham at 9 p.m.



The undisputed best rivalry in college basketball will once again see the two blue blood programs meet while ranked in the top 10.

With both teams ranked in the top 10, Duke has won 23 times; UNC has won 22 times.

The high caliber of performance in this rivalry dates back decades. In fact, the last time the game was played without either team being ranked was in 1960.
