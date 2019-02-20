Wednesday will be the 149th straight meeting in which one of North Carolina or Duke is ranked in the AP Poll.



The last time neither was ranked was Feb. 27, 1960. Dean Smith was an assistant for the Tar Heels, Mike Krzyzewski was 13 years old and Roy Williams was 9 years old. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) February 18, 2019

The top ranked Duke Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will clash in for the first time this season in Durham at 9 p.m.The undisputed best rivalry in college basketball will once again see the two blue blood programs meet while ranked in the top 10.With both teams ranked in the top 10, Duke has won 23 times; UNC has won 22 times.The high caliber of performance in this rivalry dates back decades. In fact, the last time the game was played without either team being ranked was in 1960.