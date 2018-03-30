SPORTS

Fan from Raleigh going blond after losing bet to Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during an opening day baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in New York. (Kathy Willens)

A Mets fan from Raleigh lost a bet this week. But don't worry, he's paying his debt!

Jake, who goes by @fellashleep on Twitter, tweeted the bet on March 9.

If Noah Syndergaard threw at least 10 strikeouts on Opening Day, Jake said he would dye his hair from dark brown to blond.



Well, Mets Opening Day was Thursday and "Thor" pulled through.

So, naturally, Syndergaard took to Twitter after the game to remind Jake of the bet.


And Jake told ABC11, he definitely plans on going through with it.

In fact, he says his hair will be much lighter by about 8 p.m. on Friday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssports
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
John Wall hosts 5th annual backpack giveaway in Raleigh
LeVelle Moton and P.J. Tucker host back-to-school community day in Raleigh
ABC11 Game of the Week: Cardinal Gibbons at Athens Drive
More sports
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News