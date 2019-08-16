Sports

Fans celebrate Rowan softball team's Little League World Series victory

SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The best Little League fastpitch softball team in the country returned to North Carolina on Thursday.

Rowan Little League from Salisbury, North Carolina, beat Eastbank Little League from River Ridge, Louisiana, 4-1 on Wednesday night to win the 2019 Little League Softball World Series.

Thursday the girls arrived in Salisbury to throngs of cheering supporters. Firefighters and police officers even escorted the team down Main Street.

"We just wanted to come out to support some champions. Knowing Coach Yang and his crew, it was very exciting to know that they won," one supporter said.

Celebrations continue Saturday with a parade to honor the young girls and their accomplishment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncsalisburylittle leaguesoftball
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vice chancellor at NC State to resign amid series of disparaging tweets
Adopt a pet for free Saturday at Wake County Animal Shelter
Fierce storm causes damage, road flooding in Johnston County
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
Helmet camera videos show firefighter response to Durham explosion
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Durham shopping center
Looking for great deals for back-to-school? Try a campus surplus store
Show More
Made in NC: Meet the man making knives for Raleigh's hottest chefs
Public sees latest plan to revitalize struggling Cary Towne Center
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Price trades Congress for a day working in a Raleigh hardware store
Wake Forest business owners push to allow sidewalk drinking
More TOP STORIES News