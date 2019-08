SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A team of girls from Rowan County won this year's Little League Softball World Series!Rowan Little League from Salisbury, North Carolina, beat Eastbank Little League from River Ridge, Louisiana, 4-1 on Wednesday night.It's the second Little League Softball World Series title for Rowan in four years. In 2015, Rowan topped Warwick Little League, from Rhode Island, by a score of 4-2.The team is expected back in Salisbury on Thursday night to celebrate the victory.