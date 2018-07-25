Football and America: Ron Rivera's take on Larry Fedora

Here's Larry Fedora on the importance of keeping football football as it were, both for the sake of the game and the country at large: pic.twitter.com/V6Xwqjopfb — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 18, 2018

And here's Larry describing his meeting with a General who attributed US military superiority to playing football: pic.twitter.com/oZnAzc7QB4 — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 18, 2018

University of North Carolina Head Football Coach Larry Fedora made national headlines last week for his comments on football.While his quotes on football and its link to brain disease generated the most debate, he also raised eyebrows with his notion that the game's survival is inextricably linked to the continued thriving of the United States as we know it.Fedora shared an anecdote detailing a conversation he had with an unnamed three-star general who credited the superiority of the U.S. military to the fact that most soldiers have played football in some capacity; a trait not shared by other fighting forces around the world.Given his football and military background, Ron Rivera gave his take on the matter.