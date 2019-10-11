Sports

Football players at Ohio middle school help team's manager with spina bifida score touchdown

MIAMISBURG, Ohio -- Eighth-grade football players in Ohio worked to make their team manager feel extra special during a game Wednesday night.

Paul Townsend was born with spina bifida, a congenital defect that occurs when the spine or spinal cord doesn't form properly.

His family was told he had a 2% chance to live to the age of 1. Townsend is now 15.

He loves sports and serves as the manager for an eighth-grade football team in Miamisburg. After all of his hard work, the team wanted to find a special way to thank Townsend, WKEF-TV reported.

They helped him score a touchdown during Wednesday night's game.

The team's coach said the touchdown took two years to plan.

"It's exciting, it really is, and I love the fact that the team has made him a part of it," said Helena Baker, Townsend's mom. "Even though he can't run and walk the way they do, he uses wheels so he does really well for his type."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsohiodisabilityschoolohiofootballschool athletics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dude just shot his mama:' Son charged in Harnett County murder
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Carolina Panthers play flag football with London students
If you spot this snakehead fish, officials say kill it
First date assault suspect escapes arrest, police say
Show More
UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks at 3 football games
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
More TOP STORIES News