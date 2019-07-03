Sports

Former Cardinal Gibbons star Stephen Scott helps Vanderbilt win an NCAA championship

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vanderbilt University is now a two-time NCAA champion in baseball.

The series-clinching hit for the schools 2019 title came courtesy of Cary native Stephen Scott.

Given his drive and athletic achievements while at Cardinal Gibbons High School, Scott's success at the next level certainly comes as no surprise.

Scott was a multi-sport star. His other passion was football, but he excelled at baseball and set several school records including on-base percentage and slugging percentage as an 11th grader in 2014.

In early June, the Boston Red Sox selected Scott with the 317th pick.

After a brief stop at home, he's off to the Lowell Spinners where he'll start his professional career.
