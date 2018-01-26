Former Hurricane Willis encourages girls to play hockey

Coming up on @ABC11_WTVD former @NHLCanes Shane Willis is encouraging young girls to pick up hockey. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xLdTRN8H7P — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 26, 2018

Former Hurricane and current NHL broadcaster Shane Willis is a manager for youth hockey in Raleigh.Willis is specifically trying to get girls involved in the sport.He says what is learned from playing hockey can transfer off of the ice as well.Colleen Murphy, a current professional hockey player, is also a part of the coaching staff.Watch the video for all the details.