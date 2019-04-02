Sports

Former NC State star Chucky Brown named head coach at West Johnston High School

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina State basketball standout Chucky Brown has been named as the new head basketball coach at West Johnston High School.

The school made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday.

"In addition to coaching our varsity boys basketball team, Coach Brown has shared his interest in building relationships with our students and staff as a part of our larger Wildcat community," said West Johnston Principal Jennifer Swartz. "We are excited to bring Coach Brown to West Johnston as a strong, knowledgeable, and hard-working person to serve as a role model for all of our students."

Brown replaces Scotty Williams as head coach. Williams resigned in March.

"I wanted to coach in high school because I felt like I could do something good in the community and help young men reach above their potential both on and off the court," said Brown. "For me it's all about the kids. I hope that 10 to 15 years from now they will remember me, and I can have a positive impact on their lives like my high school coach had on me."

Brown played for NC State from 1985 to 1989. He was recruited to the Wolfpack by late coach Jim Valvano, a fellow New York City native.



The 6-foot-7 forward played at North Brunswick High School where he was named Mr. Basketball in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer in 1985.

During his junior and senior seasons at NC State, Brown averaged more than 16 points per game and was part of the Wolfpack's last ACC championship team in 1987. In 1989, he was named First-Team All-ACC.

Brown played for more than a dozen NBA teams during a professional career that spanned 14 years. He helped the Houston Rockets win the NBA title in 1995.

Chucky Brown is introduced as new head coach at West Johnston on Tuesday.



"I am looking forward to working with good people and being a positive influence to not only the young men on the team but a positive influence to the students as well," Brown said.

Brown has eight years of NBA Development League coaching experience as both a head and assistant coach. He also has seven years of experience as a full-time NBA Scout with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Coach Brown's basketball expertise speaks for itself. As the athletic director, I view his innate ability and passion for mentorship, service, coaching, and building young successful men a true blessing for our student-athletes at West Johnston," said West Johnston High Athletic Director Josh Plisko. "I am excited for the positive impact he will have on so many of our athletes."

Brown is the second former Triangle collegiate star to take a high school head coaching position recently. Former North Carolina standout Rasheed Wallace was named head coach at Durham's Jordan High School in March.
