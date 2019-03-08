UNC and NBA star Rasheed Wallace named Jordan High School head basketball coach

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools announced Friday morning that Charles E. Jordan High School's new basketball coach is University of North Carolina and NBA superstar Rasheed Wallace.Wallace, a Philadelphia native, played for UNC from 1993-95 before embarking on a National Basketball Association career that included an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.Along with Jerry Stackhouse, Wallace led the Tar Heels to the 1995 Final Four before making the jump to professional basketball.Wallace said he had already met with the players on Jordan's junior varsity and varsity basketball teams."I like dealing with high school kids, helping them find a better future by teaching them to work hard. I plan to help teach them to be responsible and to hold themselves accountable," Wallace said.In the NBA, Wallace gained a reputation for fouls to go along with his scoring and defensive statistics. Wallace holds the single season NBA record for technical fouls at 41.He was also, however, a four-time NBA All-Star and a former NBA assistant coach.Wallace averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over his impressive NBA career.More recently, Wallace has become known for his community volunteerism. He has held coat drives for children and the homeless for his personal foundation and sponsored drives for computer labs, community repairs and libraries. He has received several honors for his charitable work including the Wilt Chamberlain Community Service Award and the NBA Assist Award."This is a special day for Jordan High School and our athletic department, "said Jordan Director of Athletics Shelba Levins. "When we seek leaders for our athletic programs, there are several different types of criteria that are important. We want coaches who can provide both knowledge and leadership with an ability to mentor our student-athletes as they cross the bridge from adolescence to the early stages of adulthood. It is not every day that you can add someone with as rich of a background in basketball, mentorship, and volunteerism as Rasheed Wallace.""Jordan High School has a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence," said Principal Susan Taylor. "Our goal is to continuously work to expand upon this legacy by ensuring growth of our programs and increasing opportunities for our students."