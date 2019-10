The Canes have never started 4-0 thought the Whalers did in the 1995-96 season. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 9, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday night to start the season 4-0 for the first time in franchise history.The Canes dominated the first period against the Panthers, putting up four goals on 13 shots.James Reimer had 47 saves.Tuesday's game was the Canes only visit to the BB&T Center this regular season and they made the most of it, jumping out early and never looking back in dropping the Panthers to 2-2 on the young season.