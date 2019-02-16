Lebron James talks Zion, Duke at NBA All-Star Media Day

SPORTS

Lebron James talks Zion Williamson, Duke at NBA All-Star Media Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
At the NBA All-Star Media Day, Lebron James discussed the comparison people have been making between himself and Zion Williamson.

"I've never tooted my nose up or had anything to say about the comparison to me and Zion and Zion to me. I think it's great - I think it's great for the game," James said.

James praised Williamson's athleticism, speed, agility and humble attitude.

"I love everything about him from the outside looking in. I've never met the kid but I love everything about him," James continued.
Also in Charlotte, Steph Curry has a pretty intense bet going on with his brother.


Curry said being back in Charlotte reminds him of the journey it's been.
Steph Curry talks about what it meant to be back at Davidson last night.

