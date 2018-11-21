SPORTS

Michael Jordan donates 50 pairs of Air Jordans to Wilmington nonprofit group

Michael Jordan returned to Wilmington, where he was raised, to lift spirits and help with hurricane recovery.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The greatest basketball player of all time returned to his hometown of Wilmington to give back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

Michael Jordan made a surprise stop at Lowe's Home Improvement to hand out meals to people still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

He then went to the Boys and Girls Club where he took pictures with the children and handed over 50 pairs of free Air Jordan shoes.

"All the games in a competition nature that we had in these buildings, in this building helped me determine you know my determination and helped me excel as a basketball player" Jordan said. "So I mean I would (hope) that the kids would have the same opportunities and that's all we can provide. That's what I am going to try to do."

The Tar Heel legend and six-time NBA Champion said giving back to the Boys and Girls Club is the least he could do for an organization that means so much to him.
