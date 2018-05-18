NC Central coach's son has priceless reaction to room makeover

Surprised my son with his new wall in his room today. His reaction is PRICELESS! #MotonStrong #GrindForYourLastName pic.twitter.com/xbNo1m7nbN — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 18, 2018

We all probably remember some of the best gifts we've received, especially as children. For me - it was an Intellivision for Christmas when I was 10. I played that thing until it overheated.NC Central hoops coach LeVelle Moton probably created a memory like that for his 5-year old son VJ on Friday.Watch as he surprises his little man with a custom new look for his bedroom.