NC State football postpones season opener against Virginia Tech after COVID-19 outbreak

The Wolfpack were scheduled to start the season Sept. 12 against Virginia Tech, but that game will not kick off on time. The game was rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 26.
NC State is one of several schools that recently paused athletic activity after several athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
The athletes were placed in quarantine and the Atlantic Coast Conference decided to utilize its newly created flexible schedule, to adapt to the situation.
Virginia Tech announced it would now open the season against Virginia on Sept. 19. NC State is scheduled to start its season Sept. 19 against Wake Forest.
The school said Monday that it had identified 27 positive COVID-19 cases within the athletic department. The school did not specify which sports were affected or how many of those 27 cases were among athletes.
The school decided last week to move all undergraduate courses online due to the pandemic.
UNC paused its athletic activity last week after a COVID-19 outbreak as well, but the university was able to resume practices Monday.
Meanwhile, Duke University has already announced that no fans would be allowed at home football games this year.