Sports

NC State football postpones season opener against Virginia Tech after COVID-19 outbreak

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University has postponed its upcoming season-opening football game.

The Wolfpack were scheduled to start the season Sept. 12 against Virginia Tech, but that game will not kick off on time. The game was rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 26.

NC State is one of several schools that recently paused athletic activity after several athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

The athletes were placed in quarantine and the Atlantic Coast Conference decided to utilize its newly created flexible schedule, to adapt to the situation.

Virginia Tech announced it would now open the season against Virginia on Sept. 19. NC State is scheduled to start its season Sept. 19 against Wake Forest.

The school said Monday that it had identified 27 positive COVID-19 cases within the athletic department. The school did not specify which sports were affected or how many of those 27 cases were among athletes.

The school decided last week to move all undergraduate courses online due to the pandemic.

Uncertainty surrounds NCAA football as NC State puts on pads
EMBED More News Videos

New clusters of virus cases have shuttered college campuses and several football programs.



UNC paused its athletic activity last week after a COVID-19 outbreak as well, but the university was able to resume practices Monday.

Meanwhile, Duke University has already announced that no fans would be allowed at home football games this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnc state wolfpackcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC State students ordered to leave on-campus housing
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Tesla driver watching movie on autopilot crashes into NC deputy's car
Raleigh, Chapel Hill K&W Cafeteria locations closing
LATEST: NC reports 1,244 new COVID-19 cases
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
25-year-old NC GOP candidate speaking at RNC
Show More
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Day 2 at 2020 RNC: A first lady, a pardon & Pompeo
Cumberland County seeks more nurses as COVID-19 cases rise
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
More TOP STORIES News