NC State running back Damontay Rhem arrested after assaulting woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State running back Damontay Rhem was suspended following an arrest for assaulting a woman, officials said.

Damontay Rhem, 22, of Wendell, was arrested by the NC State Police Department on Thursday, April 4.

Rhem was charged with assault on a female.

"We're aware of the charges and await additional details. Damontay is suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the NC State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct," said Senior Associate Athletics Director Fred Demarest.



ABC11 is working to learn specifics of the incident from Raleigh police.
