NC State running back Damontay Rhem arrested after assaulting woman

BREAKING: NC State suspends RB Damontay Rhem following his arrest for assault on a female. Statement from NC State Athletics spox below: @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/hcvA9omBbk — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 6, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State running back Damontay Rhem was suspended following an arrest for assaulting a woman, officials said.Damontay Rhem, 22, of Wendell, was arrested by the NC State Police Department on Thursday, April 4.Rhem was charged with assault on a female."We're aware of the charges and await additional details. Damontay is suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the NC State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct," said Senior Associate Athletics Director Fred Demarest.ABC11 is working to learn specifics of the incident from Raleigh police.