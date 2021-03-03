N.C. State wins fifth in a row by dispatching Notre Dame 80-69

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points, Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and N.C. State beat Notre Dame 80-69 on Wednesday night.The Wolfpack (13-9, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won five straight, their longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season.Seabron, a freshman whose role increased after junior Devon Daniels was injured on Jan. 27, has started the last five games. He shot 8 of 12 from the floor and blocked three shots against the Fighting Irish. Hayes is also a freshman and has scored in double figures in four of the last five games.Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who have won the last four meetings against Notre Dame.Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points for the Fighting Irish (9-14, 6-11). Trey Wertz added 12 points and Juwan Durham had 10.The Wolfpack built a 40-32 halftime advantage, opened the second half on a 16-7 run and led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.The ACC announced on Wednesday the Virginia Tech at N.C. State game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of quarantining and contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech program.The cancellation denies the Wolfpack a planned senior day and home finale.Notre Dame concludes its regular season on Saturday hosting No. 11 Florida State.