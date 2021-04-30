NFL Draft: Broncos trade up to take UNC running back Javonte Williams

Steve Luciano

CLEVELAND (WTVD) -- The first Triangle-area player off the board on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft was North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.The Denver Broncos apparently thought so highly of the hard-running Williams that they engineered a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to move up to the third spot of the second round to draft him.Williams was the third runner to come off the board after Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne from Clemson were selected in the first round.For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay.Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers.After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2.The New York Jets followed that up by taking All-America receiver Elijah Moore from Mississippi.Miami then made Oregon's Jevon Holland the first safety selected in the draft.