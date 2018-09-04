COLIN KAEPERNICK

Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick

EMBED </>More Videos

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN LEANDRO --
Former 49er Colin Kaepernick is back in the headlines, this time for being one of the faces for Nike's latest ad campaign. The former Niners quarterback unveiled the ad on Twitter, which says, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

"Pretty powerful when I saw that," said Nike customer Marisa Smith of Oakland.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike 'Just Do It' ad

The ad commemorates the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign. Kaepernick, who spearheaded a protest movement against social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, has been out of job for more than a year, but this latest ad marks a new multi-year deal with the sports apparel giant.

"I think it's more of picking someone who has strong opinions and being independent,"said Nike customer Ken Roa of Oakland.

Nike is already facing criticism. Video of someone burning a pair of Nike shoes appeared on social media. Others question Nike's true motives.

"You've got children in sweat shops making your shoes all over the world and then you got LeBron putting them because they say 'equality' so bunch of people here will buy them, they'll make a bunch of money but is equality what they're really striving for? Or are they just really trying to sell some sneakers?" said Carlos Rodriguez of Hayward.

But SF State Kinesiology professor Maria Veri, an expert on sports culture, believes in the end, the ad campaign will boost Nike's image.

"It's a continuation of a really strong history of athlete activism that Nike is now inserting itself into," said Veri.

In addition to using his image on its ads, Nike is launching new Kaepernick apparel, including shoes and t-shirts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemcolin kaepernicklawsuitnflPresident Donald Trumpprotestcivil rightsblack lives matterracismdiscriminationfootballNational Footbal LeagueathletesSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' campaign
NFL policy requires players on field to stand for anthem
Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick's grievance against NFL to trial
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' ad
Torrey Smith: NFL 'dropped the ball' with new policy on national anthem
New XFL: 'football reimagined' with no politics
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
More colin kaepernick
SPORTS
SPONSORED: ABC College Football Schedule 2018
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' ad
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Former walk-on Thayer Thomas helps lead Wolfpack to victory
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Rocky Mount home
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Study "helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Child killed by float in Colorado parade
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Ride to help kids with cancer
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
Show More
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
Gordon, moving fast, aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
TIME LAPSE: Tropical Storm Gordon rolls into Florida
Duke debates reparations for slavery as Confederate controversies continue
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
More News