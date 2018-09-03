COLIN KAEPERNICK

Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike 'Just Do It' ad

EMBED </>More Videos

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto. (Nike)

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN.

"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," reads the ad, which Kaepernick shared on social media Monday.



Nike has kept Kaepernick on its endorsement roster over the years after signing him in 2011. He has not appeared in any of the brand's ads for the previous two years.

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

Other athletes in the "Just Do It" campaign include Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Kaepernick is suing the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league. An arbitrator sent Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out his claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemcolin kaepernicklawsuitnflPresident Donald Trumpprotestcivil rightsblack lives matterracismdiscriminationfootballNational Footbal LeagueSan Francisco
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Torrey Smith: NFL 'dropped the ball' with new policy on national anthem
New XFL: 'football reimagined' with no politics
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
More colin kaepernick
SPORTS
Former walk-on Thayer Thomas helps lead Wolfpack to victory
Matt Kalil put on injured reserve with knee problem
Defense keys California's 24-17 win over North Carolina
Meyers helps NC State beat James Madison 24-13 in opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Puppy recovering after being tied to tree near Zebulon swamp
Heavy traffic for motorists returning from holiday weekend
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Durham
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Woman wins more than $2 million in her first spin at slot machine
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
Show More
Will Tropical Storm Gordon affect the weather in the Triangle?
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Warning: Jellyfish stings are on the rise at NC beach
Woman arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph with baby in car
Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays
More News