Sports

Softball team from North Carolina will celebrate Little League World Series win at White House

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A team of softball players in Rowan County will be going to the White House.

Rowan Little League went undefeated in the Little League Softball World Series Championship, taking home the team's second title in four years.

The team was honored at a minor league baseball game in Charlotte on Tuesday night, but then the team received even more celebratory news: The White House invited the team to Washington to celebrate.

"As mentioned, we are thrilled to invite the Rowan Softball Little League World Series Champions to the White House. I will be in touch shortly with more concrete details. Congratulations once again, and we look forward to hosting you and the team at the White House," a statement said.

WSOC confirmed the team did plan to accept the invitation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnclittle leaguesoftball
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian could be Category 3 hurricane ahead of US landfall
'I love you' at home could keep kids healthy: Study
Cam Ward retires with Carolina Hurricanes
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
How to find the right daycare for your child
Daughter of fallen Edgecombe County Deputy has special first day
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
Show More
16-year-old Lee County football player recovering from stroke
VIDEO: Colo. couple fights off mother bear, cubs
Brightleaf business leaders talk future after Durham explosion
Johnston Co. Schools superintendent retires amid controversy
17-year-old arrested for Raleigh hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News