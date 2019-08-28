Softball team from North Carolina will celebrate Little League World Series win at White House

Rowan Little League went undefeated in the Little League Softball World Series Championship, taking home the team's second title in four years.
The team was honored at a minor league baseball game in Charlotte on Tuesday night, but then the team received even more celebratory news: The White House invited the team to Washington to celebrate.
"As mentioned, we are thrilled to invite the Rowan Softball Little League World Series Champions to the White House. I will be in touch shortly with more concrete details. Congratulations once again, and we look forward to hosting you and the team at the White House," a statement said.
WSOC confirmed the team did plan to accept the invitation.
@realDonaldTrump President Trump, my name is Steve Yang and I am the head coach of Rowan LL in Salisbury, NC that recently won the Softball Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon. Wanting the team to get an invite to the White House like the boys team from Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/SedLTyBWgA— Steve Yang (@dsteveyang) August 26, 2019