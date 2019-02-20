SPORTS

Former President Obama on hand to watch No. 8 UNC battle No. 1 Duke

Raw video: Former President Barack Obama enters Cameron Indoor Stadium for the UNC at Duke game.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will clash for the first time this season in Durham at 9 p.m.

This time, they'll play before a host of celebrities, including former President Barack Obama.


The undisputed best rivalry in college basketball will once again see the two blue-blood programs meet while ranked in the top 10.


With both teams ranked in the top 10, Duke has won 23 times; UNC has won 22 times.
The top ranked Duke Blue Devils and the eighth ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will clash in for the first time this season in Durham at 9 p.m.



The high caliber of performance in this rivalry dates back decades. In fact, the last time the game was played without either team being ranked was in 1960.



As for the game, Duke hopes to continue to ride its historically talented starting lineup, which features a handful of likely NBA lottery picks. The Tar Heels on the other hand hope mixing young talent with key experienced contributors will be the recipe for success.
Gov. Roy Cooper, a UNC alumnus, is planning to attend the game.

Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. was also in attendance.



Outside the stadium, students have put up with cold temperatures and rain for the last several days. However, it does not appear to have dampened their spirits.

Duke students camped for weeks in Krzyzewskiville for the UNC game.

