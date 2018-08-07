SPORTS
espn

Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice

David Newton
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said after Tuesday's practice that depth on the offensive line wouldn't be a concern unless the injury news on left guard Amini Silatolu came back bad.

It's time to be concerned.

The Panthers lost their second starting lineman since training camp began after doctors in Charlotte, North Carolina revealed Silatolu suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. He will have surgery on Friday and his return will be evaluated week to week.

Undrafted rookie Brendan Mahon out of Penn State will start Thursday night's preseason opener at Buffalo at what was a critical spot for the Panthers entering camp as they attempted to replace All Pro Andrew Norwell, who signed with Jacksonville during the offseason.

Silatolu's injury came less than two weeks after starting right tackle Daryl Williams suffered a torn MCL and dislocated patella in his right knee.

Taylor Moton, who was competing with Silatolu to replace Norwell, has been starting at right tackle since. There is no timetable for Williams' return.

"We just have some guys in the room that will have to step up,'' Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner said.

Norwell did that in 2014 when, as an undrafted free agent, he stepped into the starting lineup and became one of the top guards in the league. That will be the challenge for Mahon, who started 41 games at Penn State.

"We kept an eye on him [in the draft], and in the end when he didn't get drafted and we got into rookie free agency, he was our first call," Rivera said. "We got on him early and stayed on him."
Related Topics:
sportsespnnflcarolina pantherstorn meniscusamini silatolu
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
NASCAR chairman taking leave of absence after DWI, drug arrest
More Sports
Top Stories
Exclusive: Family of murder victim speaks after parole of killer announced
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
4 NC pitmasters compete on Food Network show
Drivers eager for improvements to dangerous Raleigh intersection
National Night Out brings community together, focuses on crime prevention
Family stakes future on Brier Creek sports facility
Show More
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
Council wants to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
More News