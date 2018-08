Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver DJ Moore , the team's first-round draft pick, was charged earlier this month with going 113 mph in a 65-mph work zone.The incident occurred Aug. 10 on Interstate 77 at 2:52 a.m. after the Panthers returned home from a preseason win at Buffalo.Trooper H.L. Bautista summed up in his report how fast Moore, 21, was going in his white Mercedes that came up behind him."F--- that car is moving," wrote Bautista, who charged Moore with reckless driving. Moore's court date is Oct. 2.Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Moore came to the team right away after the incident to explain what happened."He was very remorseful. He understood," Rivera said. "We chastised him, obviously. Moving on. And again, it is an opportunity for him to learn. Not just him, but the other young guys, that you have a responsibility to the community."Moore, the 24th overall selection in this year's NFL draft, has four catches for 75 yards in two preseason games. He was the Big Ten receiver of the year last season at Maryland, catching a school-record 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.He has been compared to former Carolina wide receiver Steve Smith, the team's all-time leading receiver.