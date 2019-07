When QB1 gives you a birthday shoutout 😃 pic.twitter.com/Pu11wtYYiC — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 25, 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers have been showing their skills at training camp in South Carolina.Star quarterback Cam Newton even gave a lucky fan named Judy a birthday shout-out on Thursday."This sweetheart right here--it's her birthday," Newton said. "Her name is Judy. I got an auntie named Judy!"At camp, Gerald McCoy has focused on making his name known to fans as well.McCoy went past the fence and into the crowd to sign autographs on Saturday.