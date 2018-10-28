SPORTS

Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth's son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers' home game against the Ravens - six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams' mother.

The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother's shooting.


Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina's sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.

Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.

