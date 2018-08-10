SPORTS

RJ Barrett eager to be Duke's tour guide on hoops trip to Canada

EMBED </>More Videos

Duek freshman RJ Barrett will be back home as the Blue Devils travel to the Toronto area.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Duke freshman star RJ Barrett will start his college career in very familiar territory next week as the Blue Devils travel to his hometown of Toronto (more specifically Mississauga) for a couple of exhibition games before traveling to Montreal for a third.

Asked Friday what he's most looking forward to, Barrett said he can't wait to have his teammates walk in downtown Toronto and realize what's the same and what's different from the USA they know.

He added that he's definitely going to introduce them to some foods native to Toronto.

"Definitely poutine."

Poutine, for those of you so unfortunate to have never tried it, is french fries doused in brown gravy with melted cheese curds. It's the food of champions.

Coach K has pointed words on NCAA rules changes
Mike Krzyzewski threw some expert shade at the NCAA on Friday morning, asking if any of the media had watched the news conference earlier this week announcing all the rules changes for college basketball.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilscanadaDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout
Michigan, Marquette, Cal investigating potential shoe resales by players
Clayton star Savion Jackson letting faith lead the way
Mike Krzyzewski says NCAA reforms not well coordinated
More Sports
Top Stories
Frustration, hope for parents after contentious WCPSS nursing change
RDU Airport construction could affect your trip
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout
Durham wants your vote for new 'I Voted' sticker
Wake Forest assistant coach placed on leave; punch death ruled homicide
911 call released in armed theft of LabCorp truck in Durham
14-year-old boy dies after Moore County shooting
Show More
Garner Police investigating multiple break-ins
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Lee County confirms 2 cases of whooping cough
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville woman found
More News