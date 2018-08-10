RJ Barrett eager to be Duke's tour guide on hoops trip to Canada

Duke freshman star RJ Barrett will start his college career in very familiar territory next week as the Blue Devils travel to his hometown of Toronto (more specifically Mississauga) for a couple of exhibition games before traveling to Montreal for a third.Asked Friday what he's most looking forward to, Barrett said he can't wait to have his teammates walk in downtown Toronto and realize what's the same and what's different from the USA they know.He added that he's definitely going to introduce them to some foods native to Toronto."Definitely poutine."Poutine, for those of you so unfortunate to have never tried it, is french fries doused in brown gravy with melted cheese curds. It's the food of champions.