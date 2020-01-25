unc basketball

Roy Williams passes Dean Smith on all-time career wins list in 94-71 victory over Miami

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It finally happened. Roy Williams passed his late mentor Dean Smith on the all-time career wins list with 880 with a 94-71 win over Miami.

After weeks of disappointment, six-straight ACC losses, and not winning since Dec. 30 the Tar Heels showed determination in their win over Miami.



Carolina started the game on a 13-2 run to gain an early lead over the Hurricanes, one Miami never overcame.



Armando Bacot finished the first half with a dunk as an exclamation point on the Heels 51-27 lead. 51 points are its highest first-half scoring total of the season.

Carolina shot 55 percent from the floor in the first half, the best in any first half this season.

Brandon Robinson had a career-high day with 29 points. He recorded his third 20-point game of his career, all three coming from the last seven games.

Carolina plays at NC State on Monday night.
