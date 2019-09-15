Bowie State stuns Shaw in final seconds, 26-21

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Bowie State scored a touchdown with 18 seconds left to stun Shaw 26-21 in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.Shaw is still in search of its first win after a solid two-touchdown performance from quarterback Torrin Campbell. Marquis Gorham's only carry went for 39 yards and a touchdown.The Bears led 21-12 with less than three minutes left. Bowie State blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to pull within two. David DuShon caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gaston Cooper with 18 seconds left for the final blow.The Bears will play Chowan on the road next Saturday.