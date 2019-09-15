RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Bowie State scored a touchdown with 18 seconds left to stun Shaw 26-21 in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.
Shaw is still in search of its first win after a solid two-touchdown performance from quarterback Torrin Campbell. Marquis Gorham's only carry went for 39 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears led 21-12 with less than three minutes left. Bowie State blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to pull within two. David DuShon caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gaston Cooper with 18 seconds left for the final blow.
The Bears will play Chowan on the road next Saturday.
Bowie State stuns Shaw in final seconds, 26-21
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More