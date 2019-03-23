Shaw University unveils new athletics logo.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After "months of research and preparation," Shaw University revealed its new athletics logo on Friday morning.The new logo features a new bear."This innovative design pays tribute to the University's past while modernizing the look through graphics, colors and lettering," the school said in a release.Shaw partnered with Phoenix Design Works, a national brand identity firm, to create a logo that aligned closely with the department's vision.The new logo embodies the fierce, competitive and focused spirit of the Shaw Bears, the school said."We understand the importance of logo design for our brand identity as Shaw is continuing to evolve as an institution," said President Paulette Dillard. "I am extremely pleased with the investment made in the new logo development process by the Shaw community."The logo development process included focus groups consisting of the administration, coaches, current and former student-athletes and alumni. The logo reflects recommendations made by these groups for the direction of the new marks."We're thrilled with the look of the new logo and know our student-athletes, alumni and fans will be excited as well," said Director of Athletics, Dr. Alfonza L. Carter. "The new logo gives us a fresh and distinctive look that captures the energy and pride of our programs. We are committed to building a brand that is a great representation of our university, our student-athletes, and our alumni."