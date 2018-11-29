SPORTS

Kenan Stadium wins 'Field of the Year' award

The Tar Heels had a rough year on the football field, but that field itself had a great year. ((Source: STMA))

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Tar Heels had a rough year on the football field, but that field itself had a great year.

Kenan Stadium won Field of the Year in the college football category awarded by Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA).

STMA is a professional association for men and women who manage sports fields around the world.

"Each year our awards committee selects the natural grass playing surface that exemplifies the STMA member's hard work and dedication to sports turf management and their passion for field safety and playability," says Kim Heck, CAE, CEO of STMA. "With each passing year, the bar is raised by each applicant helping to grow the sports turf industry."

Casey Carrick is the Director of Athletic Grounds and Turf Management at UNC.

